Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

