Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

