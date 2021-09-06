Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

