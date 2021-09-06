Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dover by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $174.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

