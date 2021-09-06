Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.