Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

