Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Ingevity worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

