Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cogent Communications worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 680.15 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,117. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

