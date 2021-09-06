Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Hostess Brands worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after buying an additional 215,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

