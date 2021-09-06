Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.24 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 268.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of PLAY opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

