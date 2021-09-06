Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $183.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average is $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

