Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

