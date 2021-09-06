Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $8.39 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.40 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

