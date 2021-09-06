Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Microelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 105.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

