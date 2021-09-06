Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Watsco worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $312,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 527.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $6,473,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Watsco by 10.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $289.13 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

