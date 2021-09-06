Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

