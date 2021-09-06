Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,674 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of LTC Properties worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

