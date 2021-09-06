Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,743 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 77.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

