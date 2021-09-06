Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 157.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

