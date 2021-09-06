Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1,444.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

