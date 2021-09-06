Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

