Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.56% of Landec worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 46.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.