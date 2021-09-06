Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

