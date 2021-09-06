Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of QAD worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.