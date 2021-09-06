Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 221,325 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.16% of InfuSystem worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 40.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 99.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFU stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

