Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 424,178 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dropbox by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dropbox by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

