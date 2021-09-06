Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of The Chemours worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

