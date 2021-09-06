Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. 205,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

