Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. 205,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.