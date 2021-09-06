SAFE DEAL Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $92,597.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 831,305 coins and its circulating supply is 804,163 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

