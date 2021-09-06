Safe Haven Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.37 or 0.00760526 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

