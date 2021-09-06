SafeBlast Market Capitalization Achieves $510,027.55 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $510,027.55 and approximately $155,212.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,386.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $777.75 or 0.01484634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00542863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00366132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

