SafeCoin Price Up 43.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $6,130.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,261.11 or 1.00130656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.89 or 0.00986513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00494578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00334998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005530 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

