SafeMoon Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $16.54 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00208775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.54 or 0.07526472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,607.36 or 1.00043145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.00965067 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

