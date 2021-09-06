SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

SAIL opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

