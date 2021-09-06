Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAPMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

