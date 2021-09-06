SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $5,825.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

