Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

