Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,612 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.99 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.