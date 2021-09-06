Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

