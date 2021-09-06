Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $199.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.