Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $228.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.