Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $119.47 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.