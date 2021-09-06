Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

