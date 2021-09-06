Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

