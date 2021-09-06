Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $149.99 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

