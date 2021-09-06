Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.