Sandy Spring Bank Sells 16,922 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $161.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.