Sandy Spring Bank Sells 6,144 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.