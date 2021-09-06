Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.60 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

