Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 34,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

